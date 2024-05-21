Texas A&M's Adela Cernousek wins the first NCAA Individual golf title in program history

The Texas A&M women's tennis team winning their first championship in team history was not the only first in Aggie athletics over the past few days. Aggie women's golfer Adela Cernousek capped off her impressive individual season by winning the first individual NCAA title in program history on Monday.

She entered the final day with a six-shot lead and an even par to claim the title at the 2024 NCAA Championships held at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa. She shot a 12-under 276 and helped her team to a top-three finish on the day and they will face UCLA in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

https://twitter.com/aggiewomensgolf/status/1792723457287102466

Head tennis coach Gerrod Chadwell spoke on Cernousek's historic accomplishment:

"I told Adela that she will always be a national champion and that no one can take that from her, I couldn't think of a more deserving person. Adela is the epitome of a student-athlete and a hard worker. She is selfless and only cares about the team. She is beyond worthy of this and we can't wait to get to match play tomorrow."

Below you can check out the championship moment

https://twitter.com/aggiewomensgolf/status/1792746166561677708

