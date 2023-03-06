Texas moves up two spots in the latest AP Top 25 Poll

Cj Mumme
·1 min read

Texas moves up two spots to No. 7 in the final AP Top 25 Poll of the regular season. The Longhorns capped off the year with an emphatic victory over No. 3 Kansas.

Rodney Terry’s group has put together a strong NCAA Tournament resume with a 23-8 record and a solo second-place finish in the Big 12 Conference.

The Big 12 tournament in Kansas City is Texas’ last chance to secure a high seeding with the selection committee. The Horns square off with the winner between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on Thursday.

Here is a complete look at the latest AP Top 25 Poll, including five members of the Big 12 Conference.

  1. Houston (29-2)

  2. UCLA (27-4)

  3. Kansas (25-6)

  4. Alabama (26-5)

  5. Purdue (26-5)

  6. Marquette (25-6)

  7. Texas (23-8)

  8. Arizona (25-6)

  9. Gonzaga (26-5)

  10. Baylor (22-9)

  11. UConn (24-7)

  12. Kansas State (23-8)

  13. Virginia (23-6)

  14. Miami (FL) (24-6)

  15. Xavier (23-8)

  16. Saint Mary’s (25-6)

  17. Tennessee (22-9)

  18. Texas A&M (23-8)

  19. Indiana (21-10)

  20. San Diego State (24-6)

  21. Duke (23-8)

  22. TCU (20-11)

  23. Kentucky (21-10)

  24. Creighton (20-11)

  25. Missouri (23-8)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

