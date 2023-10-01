Texas moves up one spot in latest US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 5

Texas moved up one spot in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 5.

The Longhorns are now the No. 4 team in the Coaches Poll after defeating Kansas 40-14 on Saturday. Steve Sarkisian’s team received one first-place vote, but the overwhelming majority went to Georgia.

Other college football analysts believe Texas should be ranked higher, some going as far as putting the Longhorns at No. 2. A big win on the road over then-ranked No. 3 Alabama and defeating another ranked team (No. 24 Kansas) in Week 5 bodes well for Texas’ resume.

While there’s been some shakeup in regards to the top five teams in the country each week, Texas has found themselves in the thick of the College Football Playoff race.

Here’s a look at the top 10 teams in the Coaches Poll after Week 5.

Alabama (4-1)

Gary Cosby Jr. -USA TODAY Sports

Alabama moved up one spot in the Coaches Poll this week to re-enter the top 10 after defeating Mississippi State 40-17.

Oregon (5-0)

Syndication: The Register Guard

Oregon didn’t see any movement in the Coaches Poll this week after their 42-6 win over Stanford. The Ducks will now enjoy a bye week before facing a tough opponent in Washington on Oct. 14.

Washington (5-0)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

After many were considering placing Washington in the top four after the first four weeks of the season, the Huskies suffered a close call against Arizona in Week 5, although they managed to escape with a 31-24 win.

USC (5-0)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

USC moved down a spot in the Coaches Poll this week. They’ll have a chance to rise in the rankings when they face Notre Dame on Oct. 14.

Penn State (5-0)

Syndication: York Daily Record

The Coaches Poll isn’t as high on Penn State as other networks are, but the Nittany Lions did move up one spot this week to No. 6. After a slow start, Penn State defeated Northwestern 41-13 in Week 5.

Florida State (4-0)

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Florida State dropped one spot in the Coaches Poll this week to No. 5. The Seminoles didn’t play in Week 5, but barely defeated Clemson in overtime the week prior.

Texas (5-0)

Austin American-Statesman

Texas has a strong resume to be considered one of the top teams in the country and climbed one spot in the Coaches Poll after dominating Kansas in Week 5. Steve Sarkisian’s squad will be tested in Week 6 as they travel to Dallas to face Big 12 rival Oklahoma.

Ohio State (4-0)

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State stayed put at No. 3 in the Coaches Poll this week. The Buckeyes have a strong win on their resume over Notre Dame in Week 4.

Michigan (5-0)

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Michigan didn’t see any movement in the Coaches Poll this week after defeating Nebraska 45-7. Many are beginning to argue that the Wolverines are worthy of the No. 1 spot.

Georgia (5-0)

Syndication: Online Athens

Georgia hasn’t moved from the No. 1 spot all season in regards to the Coaches Poll. We could end up seeing the Bulldogs drop a spot or two over the coming weeks if other programs continue surging and Georgia suffers another close call.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire