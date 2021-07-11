Texas moves up to No. 7 in ESPN’s updated college football FPI

ESPN recently published a new College Football Power Index for the 2021 season, which is a system that predicts how teams will perform based off team strength. FPI ratings are based off predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points that will be added.

The Longhorns made quite a leap, moving all the way up to No. 7. In the first rankings that were released in the spring, Texas was No. 12.

The move to seventh puts Texas above schools such as Notre Dame, Big 12 foe Iowa State, and Miami. Passing Iowa State also indicates that the Longhorns have a better chance of making/winning the Big 12, and an even better shot to make the College Football Playoff.

Even with the brand new coaching staff and new players all over the field, the FPI gave Texas the second-best chance to win the Big 12 behind Oklahoma. The Longhorns were also given a 11.6% chance to make the College Football Playoff.

The updated FPI indicates that the Big 12 will be home to the second toughest conference schedule across all conferences.

The system does view Texas as the most likely to challenge Oklahoma for the Big 12 crown, which can be attributed to the amount of talent on the roster. Steve Sarkisian’s offense will have a more aggressive nature, and the defense is likely to be more productive as well. This can very well be the best season of Longhorn football in a decade.