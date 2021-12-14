Texas moves up to No. 6 in 247Sports 2022 recruiting class rankings

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff are killing it on the recruiting trail this offseason.

Despite the 5-7 season, the Horns have built one of the stronger recruiting classes in the nation. Texas now has the No. 6 class in the country for the 2022 cycle with the most recent commitment from four-star offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu.

Current 247Sports composite team rankings for the 2022 class:

Georgia Alabama Texas A&M Ohio State Penn State Texas Notre Dame North Carolina Michigan Oklahoma

The Longhorns jumped rival Oklahoma for the top class in the Big 12 following the departure of head coach Lincoln Riley.

Texas has put an emphasis on adding more depth and talent in the trenches in this class after a disappointing 2021 campaign. They’re certainly doing so, as 12 of the 23 committed prospects are offensive or defensive linemen.

With multiple high-profile targets still on the board and all sorts of momentum, Texas has a chance to finish with a top five class for the 2022 cycle.

Between the talent of this 2022 class and landing former No. 1 quarterback prospect Quinn Ewers, the future looks bright in Austin.