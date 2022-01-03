Texas moves up to No. 14 in updated AP Top 25 Poll

Texas (11-2) is up three spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll Top 25.

The Horns are coming off two dominant victories against Incarnate Word and conference foe West Virginia. This past week showed signs of real improvement for Chris Beard’s team.

The defense continues to force turnovers while Texas finally found some life on offense behind great performances from Marcus Carr and Courtney Ramey on Saturday.

Here is a look at the updated AP Top 25 Poll:

Baylor Duke Purdue Gonzaga UCLA Kansas USC Arizona Auburn Michigan State Iowa State Houston Ohio State Texas Alabama Providence Kentucky Tennessee Villanova Colorado State LSU Xavier Wisconsin Seton Hall Texas Tech

Up next for Texas will be road trips to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. A good opportunity to get off to a running start in Big 12 play.

