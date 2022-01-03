Texas moves up to No. 14 in updated AP Top 25 Poll

Cj Mumme
·1 min read

Texas (11-2) is up three spots to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll Top 25.

The Horns are coming off two dominant victories against Incarnate Word and conference foe West Virginia. This past week showed signs of real improvement for Chris Beard’s team.

The defense continues to force turnovers while Texas finally found some life on offense behind great performances from Marcus Carr and Courtney Ramey on Saturday.

Here is a look at the updated AP Top 25 Poll:

  1. Baylor

  2. Duke

  3. Purdue

  4. Gonzaga

  5. UCLA

  6. Kansas

  7. USC

  8. Arizona

  9. Auburn

  10. Michigan State

  11. Iowa State

  12. Houston

  13. Ohio State

  14. Texas

  15. Alabama

  16. Providence

  17. Kentucky

  18. Tennessee

  19. Villanova

  20. Colorado State

  21. LSU

  22. Xavier

  23. Wisconsin

  24. Seton Hall

  25. Texas Tech

Up next for Texas will be road trips to Kansas State and Oklahoma State. A good opportunity to get off to a running start in Big 12 play.

