Texas moves up four spots in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
After a hard-fought 52-51 win over a ranked Tennessee squad over the weekend, the Longhorns are starting to climb in the rankings.
Texas re-entered the AP Poll this week at No. 23, while the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports bumped the Longhorns up four spots from last week to No. 21.
Chris Beard’s squad will travel to Lubbock on Tuesday, Feb. 1 to face Texas Tech in what is expected to be one of the most hostile environments of the year.
Here’s a full look at the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
17-2
784 (16)
–
1
Auburn
18-1
784 (16)
+1
3
Purdue
18-3
691
+3
4
UCLA
16-2
647
+4
5
Arizona
17-2
618
-2
6
Duke
17-3
604
+1
7
Kentucky
17-4
595
+6
8
Baylor
18-3
584
-4
9
Houston
18-2
567
–
10
Kansas
17-3
511
-5
11
Wisconsin
17-3
478
–
12
Villanova
16-5
461
–
13
Michigan St
16-4
405
-3
14
Texas Tech
16-5
386
–
15
Providence
18-2
384
+2
16
Ohio State
13-5
296
–
17
Connecticut
15-4
260
+2
18
Illinois
15-5
256
+3
19
USC
18-3
199
-4
20
Tennessee
14-6
147
–
21
Texas
16-5
134
+4
22
Iowa State
16-5
129
+2
23
Xavier
15-5
113
–
24
Marquette
15-7
80
+3
25
LSU
16-5
78
-7
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Colorado St
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1
Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.