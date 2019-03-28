Texas Motor Speedway applying traction compound in the corners

Texas has been looking or ways to have a second groove in the corners since the track was repaved before the 2017 season. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Texas Motor Speedway is making some changes to the track before a race has been run there with the new 2019 Cup Series rules.

The track is adding traction compound for more grip in the outside grooves of all four corners of the track. Texas was repaved before the 2017 season and has been largely a one-groove racetrack since that repave. The goal of adding the compound, ostensibly, is to make the outside groove just as competitive as the main racing line.

#NASCAR confirms that a traction compound will be used in all four turns this weekend at @TXMotorSpeedway



Also the track has been dragging tires to help widen the racing line — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) March 27, 2019

Outspoken Texas Motor Speedway president Eddie Gossage wanted to make sure fans knew that the traction compound hadn’t been touching the inside groove of the track.

The Tire Dragon, Tire Monster and traction compound have not touched the bottom groove. You are welcome, America! https://t.co/yjM7zMDFxJ — Eddie Gossage (@eddiegossage) March 27, 2019

The tire dragon and tire monster are just fancy names for the tire dragging devices that Texas uses on the track, even if Gossage tried to inexplicably and incoherently say on Twitter that Texas does not drag tires on the track.

Dragging tires on the track adds rubber to the pavement and, ideally, enhances grip. Texas has been dragging tires to the outside groove since it was repaved but hasn’t taken the drastic step of adding traction compound until 2019.

The addition of the traction compound is an intriguing one given that a race hasn’t been run there with NASCAR’s new 2019 rules including air ducts and higher downforce. Perhaps it’s because NASCAR and Texas officials realized that the racing wasn’t going to look much different than it had in 2017 and 2018?

The additional downforce and lower horsepower on Cup Series cars is designed to bring the cars closer together at larger tracks. While intervals between cars have decreased at Las Vegas and Auto Club Speedway so far, drivers haven’t been able to run close to each other for extended periods of time in the laps after restarts because of the “dirty air” that the larger spoilers on the cars creates.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

