Texas mentioned among ESPN’s top 10 teams helped most by transfer portal

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian made it abundantly clear that he wanted to revamp the roster this offseason after the team finished 5-7 in his first year with the program.

He lived up to that statement.

Several players on the roster from last season chose to explore other options. Whether it be because they weren’t a good fit for what Sarkisian was looking to do, and/or they wanted more playing time at another program, it opened up several opportunities for Texas to bring in a few of the most talented players available in the transfer portal.

Quarterback Quinn Ewers, defensive back Ryan Watts, tight end Jahleel Billingsley and wide receiver Isaiah Neyor should each compete for immediate playing time next season. On top of that, they’re each considered upgrades at those positions from the year prior.

ESPN recently ranked the top 10 teams that were helped most by the transfer portal this offseason. The Longhorns landed at No. 10 on the list, while USC held the top spot.

The Longhorns are similar to Alabama in the fact that they don’t have the quantity, but they have the quality. The transfers are led by former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers, who is joining the program after signing with Ohio State. Ewers was originally supposed to be a part of the 2022 recruiting class that signed in December, but he reclassified to the 2021 cycle and signed with the Buckeyes. He decided to transfer after one season, though, and is now going to play for the Longhorns. We haven’t seen what Ewers can do on the college level yet, but his high school stats and talent got him to the No. 1 overall ranking in his class. He’s a big addition for Texas, which is looking for stability at quarterback. Steve Sarkisian had a star this past season in receiver Xavier Worthy, and now the offense is adding another talented receiver in Isaiah Neyor, who is transferring in from Wyoming. Neyor had 878 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns this past season at Wyoming. The staff is also adding in former Ohio State corner Ryan Watts and former Alabama tight end Jahleel Billingsley.

With the impressive group of incoming transfers now in the fold, coupled with a strong 2022 recruiting class, production must follow on the field sooner rather than later.

