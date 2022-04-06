Texas mentioned among the 10 hottest quarterback battles in the country

The most popular and important position in football, quarterback, is a major headline again in Austin this offseason.

Similar to the 2021 season, Steve Sarkisian and Texas are hosting a very important quarterback battle. However, the stakes are much higher as the Longhorns badly need someone to lead them back out of the mud after their horrendous 5-7 season.

Hudson Card, who is currently receiving the most reps with the first team throughout the spring, has a slight advantage due to the fact this is his second year in Sarkisian’s offense.

Card won the job over now Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson prior to last season, but was quickly yanked in Texas’ Week 2 loss against Arkansas. He is looking to beat out former No. 1 overall recruit Quinn Ewers, who came to Texas via the transfer portal after spending what should have been his senior season of high school at Ohio State.

Sporting News released their 10 hottest quarterback battles ahead of the 2022 college football season, and even predicted who they think will come out victorious.

Card has played in 10 games the past two seasons for the Longhorns, and he made two starts in 2021. Ewers is a five-star redshirt freshman who spent last season with Ohio State in order to cash in on NIL deals. Card reportedly has looked better in spring practice, but the hype around Ewers is going to continue.

Their prediction as to who will win this competition is similar to many other experts, and seems to be who the fans are clamoring for.

Second-year coach Steve Sarkisian is going to have a tough choice. This battle likely will come down to the last week, but we still think Ewers will eventually take over the starting job.

If Ewers is to win the job, he will be the third quarterback in two years to attempt to hold on as the starting quarterback after the departure of Sam Ehlinger. He and Card will both have ample opportunities to win the job, and it is certain that most of the college football world will be tuned in to the spring game to see who outshines who.