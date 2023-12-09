Texas men's basketball team vs. Houston Christian: Prediction, scouting report for game

No. 12 Texas (6-2) will probably drop in the polls after its 86-65 loss Wednesday night at Marquette, but get a chance to get out its frustrations on Saturday at home against Houston Christian (2 p.m., Moody Center, LHN, 1300). Three things about this matchup:

Texas must improve from the field

The Longhorns had just two players — guards Max Abmas and Chendall Weaver — reach double figures in points at Marquette. Take away those two players, and Texas shot just 11-for-35 from the field.

A drop in competition

Both of the Longhorns’ defeats have come against ranked foes in the Big East, Marquette and UConn. Over the past three games, Abmas is averaging 24.6 points while shooting 52.9% from the floor, including 11-for-26 from 3-point range. Texas leads the brief series between the teams 3-0 and won last year’s game 82-31.

Houston Christian is 0-2 so far against the Big 12

The Southland Conference program has played two Big 12 teams in nonconference, losing to Oklahoma State 92-65 and TCU 101-64. Bonke Maring, a 6-foot-10, 260-pound center, gives the Huskies a physical presence in the paint and had 13 points and 12 rebounds in a 95-58 win over Southwest Adventist on Wednesday.

Game prediction

Texas. And it shouldn't be close. The Longhorns need a dose of confidence after being routed on the road against Marquette, and they should get it in the friendly confines of Moody.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Prediction, preview as Texas men's basketball hosts Houston Christian