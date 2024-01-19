Texas men's basketball preview, prediction: Longhorns looking for big win against Baylor

Baylor head coach Scott Drew watches his team play Oklahoma State earlier this season. Drew and the Bears have beaten Texas in 13 of the past 15 matchups, and they'll meet for the first time this season Saturday at Moody Center.

After Wednesday night's second-half collapse and Rodney Terry's postgame meltdown over Central Florida’s horns-down gestures, Texas (12-5, 1-3 Big 12) returns to action against No. 9 Baylor (14-2, 3-1) on Saturday at Moody Center (11 a.m., ESPN, 1300).

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

Bohls: As Texas basketball's season teeters on edge, Rodney Terry must fix this team now

Ithiel Horton thrived in his start vs. UCF

Texas guard Ithiel Horton moved back into the starting lineup against Central Florida and posted season highs with 20 points and 37 minutes. Horton, a graduate transfer who had started just one game since opening the season with three straight starts, had gone scoreless in his three previous games while playing just a total of 40 minutes. “We had to do something to get IT (Horton) going, and I thought he came in and played really hard,” Terry said. “He’s always been a starter throughout his career, so he’s comfortable (starting).”

More: The Texas basketball team suffered a stunning loss to Central Florida. Three things we saw

Tyrese Hunter trying to get back on point

Third-year point guard Tyrese Hunter has been benched late in each of the past two games after a spate of untimely turnovers. Hunter, who’s in his second season with Texas after earning Big 12 freshman of the year honors at Iowa State in 2022, has an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.39 this season, which includes 14 assists and 14 turnovers in the Longhorns’ four Big 12 games. That rate is comparable to his career assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.40, but Terry stressed after Wednesday's loss that Hunter and the Longhorns “have to protect the ball like your life depends on it.” After leading the Big 12 in assist-to-turnover ratio a year ago, Texas ranks just ninth this season at 1.27.

Baylor is bearing down in the Big 12

No. 9 Baylor suffered a gut-wrenching 68-64 loss to Kansas State on Tuesday but is still tied for first place with Kansas, Texas Tech and Kansas State early in the Big 12 race. The Bears don’t have anyone among the Big 12’s top 10 scorers but boast a balanced attack that ranks second in the league in points (84.8 ppg) and field-goal percentage (.496). They also have lots of confidence when facing Texas, considering the Bears have won 13 of the past 15 meetings.

Texas vs. Baylor prediction

Baylor. The Longhorns need a big win as much as anyone in the country, considering the flurry of negativity that flowed into Austin following the loss to Central Florida and all horns-down histrionics. But the Bears offer a tough matchup, especially at the 3-point line; Baylor leads the Big 12 by shooting 40.4% from behind the arc while Texas has the worst 3-point defense in the league at 34.2%.

— Thomas Jones

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas men's basketball preview, prediction: Longhorns face Baylor