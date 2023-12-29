Texas men's basketball preview and prediction: Dylan Disu, Longhorns face UNC-Greensboro

Texas forward Dylan Disu drives the ball against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi during a game last Friday at the Moody Center. He and the Horns will take on UNC-Greensboro at Moody Center on Friday at 7 p.m.

After a week off for the holiday break, No. 21 Texas (9-2) returns to action against dangerous UNC-Greensboro (9-3) Friday at 7 p.m. at Moody Center (Longhorn Network, 1300).

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

Welcome back, Disu

Since making his season debut against LSU on Dec. 16, graduate forward Dylan Disu is averaging 14 points, four rebounds, 2.5 assists and two blocks in 21.3 minutes a game during his first two contests after an eight-month absence following surgery on his left foot. He’s shooting 52.9% from the floor and 9-of-9 from the foul line.

Home for the holidays

Friday’s game is part of a four-game homestand for the Longhorns that will end with the Big 12 opener against Texas Tech on Jan. 6. The Longhorns are 7-0 this year at Moody Center while outscoring opponents by an average of 22.9 points.

Spartan lifestyle

UNC-Greensboro raised eyebrows across the country with a win at Arkansas earlier this season, but the Spartans also dropped two consecutive games against Marshall and High Point in mid-December. The team rebounded in a big way with a 135-57 win over Virginia-Lynchburg in its last game Dec. 21 despite playing without 6-foot-8 forward Mikeal Brown-Jones, the team's leading scorer at more than 19 points a game. Brown-Jones remains day-to-day and may not play against Texas.

Texas vs. UNC-Greensboro prediction

Texas. UNC-Greensboro can make things interesting with the 3-point shot since the team makes almost 40% from behind the arc, but the Longhorns rarely stumble in the madhouse at Moody.

