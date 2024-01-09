Texas men's basketball preview and prediction: Longhorns try to rebound against Cincinnati

Aziz Bandaogo is part of a massive Cincinnati rotation that thrives on overpowering opponents on the glass. Bandaogo and the Bearcats will host Texas in a Big 12 game Tuesday.

Three days after dropping its Big 12 opener to Texas Tech, No. 25 Texas (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) hits the road to take on Cincinnati (12-2, 1-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena (ESPN+, 1300).

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

Max Abmas: Shooting way to top of list

Graduate player Max Abmas, a 6-foot guard who joined Texas this offseason after four years at Oral Roberts, moved up to No. 5 on the NCAA’s all-time list for made 3-pointers during Saturday’s loss to Texas Tech. Abmas made four of his seven 3-points shots, which gives him 460 for his career. He passed former Duke star and former Austin resident JJ Redick, and he’s 44 3-pointers behind former Oakland guard Travis Bader for fourth on the list.

Oscar Robertson: A Bearcats Hall of Famer

Along with Central Florida, Cincinnati is in its first season in the Big 12 after spending time in the Great Midwest, Conference USA, the Big East and, most recently, the American Athletic Conference. The Bearcats have a rich hoops history that includes 33 NCAA Tournament appearances, six Final Fours and two national titles during NBA Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson’s era in the early 1960s, but the program has little history with Texas. The schools have played just twice, with Cincinnati winning NCAA Tournament games in 1963 and 2012.

Bearcats battering foes on the glass

Cincinnati made its Big 12 debut in style with a 71-60 win at No. 12 BYU on Saturday. The Bearcats like to bang up opponents on the glass. Behind 7-foot Aziz Bandaogo, 6-11 Viktor Lakhin and 6-11 Jamille Reynolds, Cincinnati outrebounds opponents by 14 a game, which could mean that Texas coach Rodney Terry will lean on a bigger lineup that includes 6-11 Kadin Shedrick, 6-8 Dillon Mitchell, 6-8 Dylan Disu and 6-8 Ze’Rik Onyema, a UTEP transfer who hasn’t played the past two games .

Texas vs. Cincinnati prediction

Cincinnati. The Bearcats, four-point favorites, are on a roll, and the Queen City is an underrated hoops hotbed that will relish a rare opportunity to flash the Horns Down.

