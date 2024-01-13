Texas men's basketball preview, prediction: Longhorns seek 2nd straight win at West Virginia

In the second contest of a two-game road trip, No. 25 Texas (12-3, 1-1 Big 12) will try to secure a second straight conference win at West Virginia (5-10, 0-2) at 5 p.m. Saturday (ESPN+, 1300).

Here's what you need to know about the matchup:

Kadin Shedrick is questionable with a back issue

The 6-foot-11 Shedrick, a graduate student in his first season at Texas after four years at Virginia, missed Tuesday’s 74-73 win over Cincinnati after injuring his back in last weekend’s loss to Texas Tech. He went through warmups Tuesday but sat out the contest with back tightness, and Texas coach Rodney Terry said Thursday that Shedrick remains day to day. Shedrick has appeared in 13 games this season with 11 starts and averages 11 points and 4.3 rebounds with 19 blocks in 22.4 minutes a game.

Max Abmas: Guard named to Wooden watch list

Guard Max Abmas, a graduate transfer from Oral Roberts, is one of 25 midseason watch list candidates picked by national college basketball experts for the John Wooden Award, the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced Wednesday. The Wooden Award is given to the nation’s top player. Abmas has started all 15 games this season and leads the team in scoring (17.1 points per game), assists (67) and minutes (34.1 per game) while shooting 45.5% from the floor, 39.8% from 3-point range and 91.7% from the free-throw line.

West Virginia Mountaineers: Star forward remains out

The banged-up Mountaineers have dropped three straight games, including an 81-67 loss to Kansas State in their Big 12 home opener Tuesday. RaeQuan Battle led West Virginia with 21 points in the loss. Interim head coach Josh Eilert had hoped to have star forward Jesse Edwards back this weekend after Edwards broke his wrist in mid-December, but Eilert said on his radio show Thursday that it remains “unrealistic” for Edwards to get back on the floor within the next week.

Texas vs. West Virginia prediction

Texas. The Longhorn (7½-point favorites) have won nine of their last 11 games against the Mountaineers, including four of the past five matchups in Morgantown. That success should continue, especially with forward Dylan Disu fully healthy and back in the starting lineup.

