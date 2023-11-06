Texas men's basketball preview: How the Longhorns have rebuilt their roster

Texas guard Max Abmas shoots a 3-pointer against St. Edward's last week. A transfer from Oral Roberts, Abmas is the leading returning scorer among all NCAA Division I teams.

Texas men's basketball welcomes back four players who were part of last season's regular rotation, five transfers and two freshmen. A closer look at the roster as the season begins Monday night at home against Incarnate Word:

Texas' backcourt: a key veteran, a key transfer

Max Abmas: The 6-foot graduate student and expected starter enters the season as the leading active scorer in NCAA Division I with a career average of 20.1 points a game, and he boasts unlimited shooting range as well as an ability to draw fouls despite his size.

Tyrese Hunter: The 6-foot junior has started all 73 of his career games as a freshman at Iowa State in 2021-22 and last season at Texas, and he boasts career averages of 10.6 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 31.1 minutes a game.

More: Texas men's basketball team pulls away from scrappy St. Edward's for exhibition win

Ithiel Horton: The 6-foot-5 graduate student, a likely starter in Texas’ three-guard lineup, joins his fourth collegiate team after averaging 12.3 points and 3.7 rebounds a game for Central Florida last season.

Chendall Weaver: The 6-foot-3 sophomore transferred in from UTA and will likely be the first guard off the bench because of his defensive tenacity and ability to run the point.

Chris Johnson: The 6-foot-5 freshman from the hoops hotbed of Missouri City outside of Houston signed with Kansas before joining Texas in the offseason and will likely be a part of the rotation with his ability to play both guard spots.

Gavin Perryman: The 6-foot-1 redshirt sophomore, the son of former UT player Brandy Perryman, will likely see limited court time this season.

Jackson Prince: The 5-foot-10 freshman joins the team as a walk-on.

More: Dillon Mitchell shows off expanded game during Texas men's basketball scrimmage

Texas forward Brock Cunningham passes to a teammate against St. Edward's last week. Cunningham returns for his sixth season at Texas.

Texas' frontcourt: all eyes on Dylan Disu's foot

Dillon Mitchell: The 6-foot-8 sophomore set school freshman records by starting and playing in all 38 games last season, when led the team in field goal percentage (.636) was third in rebounding (3.9 per game) and averaged 4.3 points in 17.5 minutes per contest.

Dylan Disu: The 6-foot-9 graduate student from Pflugerville peaked in the postseason in March, when he averaged almost 15 points and nine rebounds a game, and will likely start when he's recovered from offseason foot surgery.

Brock Cunningham: The 6-foot-6 graduate student, a fan favorite from nearby Westlake High School, brings defensive versatility and lots of court awareness into the rotation.

More: Texas basketball's Kadin Shedrick, a Virginia transfer, expects to play in opener

Kadin Shedrick: The 6-foot-11 graduate student, a possible starter while Disu remains sidelined, still has two years of eligibility remaining after starting 34 of his 76 career games at Virginia, where he put up 6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 17.6 minutes a game.

Ze’Rik Onyema: The 6-foot-8 junior started 32 games over the past two seasons at UTEP, and he’ll likely become a regular rotation player because of rebounding and toughness in the paint.

Alex Anamekwe: The 6-foot-5 sophomore, a highly recruited player from McKinney who plays with lots of energy and athleticism, enters a critical season for his development after appearing in just 12 games a year ago.

More: Big 12 coaches pick Texas third behind Kansas, Houston in preseason men's basketball poll

Devon Pryor: The 6-foot-7 freshman from Houston reclassified as a senior in order to join Texas’ 2023 recruiting class and plans to redshirt this season.

Cole Bott: The 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore played in just nine games last season and likely won’t be part of the regular rotation.

Preston Clark: A 6-foot-6 sophomore forward from Westlake will likely see limited court time this season.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas men's basketball preview: Breaking down the revamped roster