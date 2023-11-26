Texas men's basketball preview: Longhorns return home for rare meeting with Wyoming

No. 15 Texas vs. Wyoming

2 p.m. Sunday, Moody Center

TV/radio: LHN/1300

About Texas (4-1): Sophomore forward Dillon Mitchell posted a career-high 21 points with eight boards and two blocks in a career-high 37 minutes in Monday's loss to No. 5 UConn in the finals of the Empire Classic in New York. ... Forward Kadin Shedrick, who sat out the UConn game after scoring 27 points against Louisville in the Empire Classic semifinals, could play against Wyoming. ... The Longhorns are 19-1 all-time in Moody Center, which opened at the start of last season.

Texas forward Kadin Shedrick puts up a shot against Rice earlier this month. Shedrick sat out the UConn game on Monday with a sore shoulder but could return against Wyoming on Sunday.

About Wyoming (4-1): The Cowboys haven't played Texas since claiming a 44-35 win in the opening round of the All-College Tournament in Oklahoma City in 1949. ... Wyoming won two of three games in the recent Myrtle Beach Invitational, losing to Saint Louis before capturing the consolation championship with victories over College of Charleston and Furman. ... In the 78-71 win over Furman, Wyoming made 12 of 25 3-pointers and 6-foot-3 guard Sam Griffin scored 26 points.

— Thomas Jones

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: After New York trip, Texas men's basketball returns home vs. Wyoming