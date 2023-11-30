Texas men's basketball preview: Longhorns hope to continue dominance over Texas State

Texas forward Kadin Shedrick, left, fends off Wyoming forward Cam Manyawu during the Longhorns' win last week. Shedrick enters Thursday's game against Texas State ranked third nationally with a 74.3% field-goal shooting rate.

No. 16 Texas vs. Texas State

8 p.m. Thursday, Moody Center

TV/radio: LHN/1300

About Texas (5-1): Texas has an all-time record of 45-5 against its neighbor from San Marcos and has posted 27 straight victories over the Bobcats. … Forward Kadin Shedrick, a 6-foot-11 graduate transfer from Virginia, ranks second on the team in scoring (14.8 points a game) and steals (seven overall) and ranks third nationally with a 74.3% field-goal shooting rate. “You see how versatile he is,” forward Dillon Mitchell said about Shedrick. “To have a guy who’s almost 7 feet tall and the way he moves for his size, it’s been great.” … Five Longhorns are averaging in double figures in scoring and five different players have registered at least 18 points in a game this season. Shedrick (27 points) and Mitchell (23) have already set career-highs.

About Texas State (3-4): After compiling a 6-12 record in the Sun Belt a year ago, Texas State used the transfer portal to revamp its roster, which now includes former Bowie star Coleton Benson. … Kaden Gumbs, a freshman point guard from San Marcos High School, has started all seven games and is averaging 10.7 points and 4.4 rebounds a game along with a team-high 29 assists. … Jordan Mason, a sophomore guard from San Antonio, made his season debut Saturday and scored a team-high 21 points in a 73-66 win over UT-Arlington.

— Thomas Jones

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas men's basketball preview: Longhorns host neighbor Texas State