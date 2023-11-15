Texas men's basketball preview: Longhorns seek a 3-0 start against Rice

Texas guard Max Abmas, who was recently named to the preseason watch list for the prestigious John R. Wooden Award, helps lead the Longhorns into Wednesday's nonconference meeting with Rice.

No. 19 Texas vs. Rice

8 p.m. Wednesday, Moody Center

TV/radio: LHN/1300

About Texas (2-0): Graduate guard Max Abmas, who transferred in from Oral Roberts in the offseason, was named as one of 50 players on the preseason watch list for the John R. Wooden Award, which honors All-Americans as well as the nation’s top player. … The Horns’ offense is humming early, averaging 87 points a game while shooting 51.7% from the floor, including 45.8% from 3-point range. The team has at least 20 assists in wins over Incarnate Word and Delaware State. … The biggest concern early in the season is ball security, since the Longhorns have 33 turnovers. Head coach Rodney Terry said a revamped roster with six new players in the early rotation is still trying to find a rhythm. “As our guys get familiar with one another, they continue to learn how important it is that you're taking care of the basketball,” he said. “We will get better as the season goes on."

About Rice (1-1): Max Fiedler, a 6-foot-11, 235-pound fifth-year senior, leads the team with 14.5 points and 10 rebounds a game while guard Mekhi Mason had 20 points in an 89-76 loss to Harvard on Friday. … While Fiedler leads the Owls in multiple categories, it’s his ability to pass from the high post that drew some comparisons to Denver Nuggets all-pro Nikola Jokic from Terry. “He’s an elite passer, probably one of the best in college basketball,” he said. … Last season, Rice made nine 3-pointers in an 87-81 overtime loss to Texas in the Longhorns’ first game without head coach Chris Beard, who was eventually fired after an arrest on a domestic violence charge.

— Thomas Jones

