Texas men's basketball preview: Can Horns continue early momentum against Delaware State?

8 p.m. Friday, Moody Center

TV/radio: LHN/1300

About Texas (1-0): Five transfers arrived via the portal, and that quintet of G Ithiel Horton (17 points), G Max Abmas (12), F Kadin Shedrick (12), F Ze’Rik Onyema (11) and G Chendall Weaver (7) combined to score 67% of the Horns’ points in an 88-56 win over Incarnate Word on Monday. … Freshman G Chris Johnson turned an ankle against St. Edward’s on Oct. 30 and remains day-to-day after not playing in the opener. … Texas had originally planned to redshirt freshman Devon Pryor, but the 6-foot-7 forward played 11 minutes against Incarnate Word and pulled down four rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. “Devon is like a young Bambi a little bit, sometimes stumbling and bumbling around, (but) his ceiling is so high in terms of where he's going to be in the future,” head coach Rodney Terry said.

Texas guard Ithiel Horton draws a foul from Incarnate Word's Shon Robinson on a shot during the Longhorns' win at Moody Center on Monday. Horton, one of five new players in the rotation, scored a team-high 17 points in the opener.

About Delaware State (0-1): The Hornets shot just 29% from the floor and turned the ball over 23 times in a season-opening 79-45 loss to Penn State on Monday. … A Division I program and a member of the Mid-Eastern Conference, Delaware State went 6-24 last season and hasn’t had a winning season since 2012. … Martez Robinson, a hard-nosed guard from Baltimore, leads the Hornets after pacing the team with 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds a game along with a team-high 45 steals last season.

