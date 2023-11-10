Texas men's basketball preview: Can Horns continue early momentum against Delaware State?
No. 18 Texas vs. Delaware State
8 p.m. Friday, Moody Center
TV/radio: LHN/1300
About Texas (1-0): Five transfers arrived via the portal, and that quintet of G Ithiel Horton (17 points), G Max Abmas (12), F Kadin Shedrick (12), F Ze’Rik Onyema (11) and G Chendall Weaver (7) combined to score 67% of the Horns’ points in an 88-56 win over Incarnate Word on Monday. … Freshman G Chris Johnson turned an ankle against St. Edward’s on Oct. 30 and remains day-to-day after not playing in the opener. … Texas had originally planned to redshirt freshman Devon Pryor, but the 6-foot-7 forward played 11 minutes against Incarnate Word and pulled down four rebounds, including three on the offensive glass. “Devon is like a young Bambi a little bit, sometimes stumbling and bumbling around, (but) his ceiling is so high in terms of where he's going to be in the future,” head coach Rodney Terry said.
More: Texas men's basketball signs two, still waits on 5-star guard Tre Johnson
About Delaware State (0-1): The Hornets shot just 29% from the floor and turned the ball over 23 times in a season-opening 79-45 loss to Penn State on Monday. … A Division I program and a member of the Mid-Eastern Conference, Delaware State went 6-24 last season and hasn’t had a winning season since 2012. … Martez Robinson, a hard-nosed guard from Baltimore, leads the Hornets after pacing the team with 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds a game along with a team-high 45 steals last season.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Who's next for the Texas men's basketball team Friday at Moody Center?