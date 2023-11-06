Texas men's basketball preview: Five key questions facing the Longhorns as season begins

Texas guard Tyrese Hunter passes to a teammate during last week's exhibition win over St. Edward's. A returning starter who weighed leaving Texas early for the NBA draft, Hunter will anchor the Longhorns' backcourt.

Rodney Terry did a masterful job last season leading the Longhorns over some rocky terrain. After former head coach Chris Beard was suspended and eventually fired following a December arrest on a domestic violence charge, Terry moved from lead assistant to the interim head spot and guided Texas to a 29-9 record, a Big 12 Tournament title and a spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

School administrators awarded him by removing the interim tag and handing him a five-year, $15.3 million contract. Now, Terry and his team will try and make another deep postseason run with a revamped roster and in a revamped Big 12, which will serve as the Horns’ home for one final season before Texas joins the SEC on July 1.

The Longhorns' season opener is Monday night against Incarnate Word. Here are some key questions facing the team.

Who left, and whose departure leaves the biggest hole?

Graduation and one ill-fated transfer sapped plenty of experience from the Longhorns, but that’s life in the portal era. Guard Marcus Carr now plays professionally in Greece and guard Jabari Rice joined the San Antonio Spurs organization while fellow guard Arterio Morris transferred to Kansas before being dismissed from the Jayhawks following a sexual assault charge. Forwards Timmy Allen and Christian Bishop also graduated, which means the Horns lost five of their top seven scorers from a year ago. The loss of Carr particularly hurts, since he not only led the team in scoring and assists but also spearheaded the team’s perimeter defense.

Texas forward Dillon Mitchell hopes to showcase his length and athleticism as well as an improved offensive game and increase his NBA draft stock.

How do the Horns fill that hole left by Carr in the lineup?

Expect returning starter Tyrese Hunter, who averaged 10.3 points a game last season along with 122 total assists, to play more point guard. He looked like a true point guard in last week’s exhibition game against St. Edward’s with nine assists, although Terry says he needs to trim the five turnovers. Texas also fortified its backcourt with high-scoring Max Abmas, a veteran transfer from Oral Roberts who has earned multiple preseason honors. And fellow transfers Chendall Weaver (UTA) and Ithiel Horton (Central Florida) will also bolster the backcourt.

Didn’t some Longhorns declare early for the NBA draft?

Well, yes. Kind of. Both Hunter and forward Dillon Mitchell submitted their names to the draft and underwent an evaluation process by NBA scouts, but both elected to return to Texas. The 6-foot-8 Mitchell, a five-star recruit in the 2022 class, hopes to showcase his length and athleticism as well as a more developed offensive game that could make him an eventual lottery pick. And the 6-foot Hunter says he wants to work on his outside shot and further develop his skills as a point guard.

OK, we’ve heard a lot about the guards. What about the big guys?

A lot depends on health, specifically the foot of senior forward Dylan Disu, who earned MVP honors at the Big 12 Tournament. He’s out indefinitely, but Terry hopes to have him back in time for conference play in January. Texas did receive some good news last week when 6-11 Virginia transfer Kadin Shedrick said he’ll likely be ready for Monday’s season opener after offseason shoulder surgery. Mitchell provides plenty of versatility, especially on the defensive end, while UTEP transfer Ze’Rik Onyema brings the muscle. Oh, and Texas fans know what sixth-year senior Brock Cunningham brings with his hustle, energy, passing and the occasional 3-pointer.

Is Kansas still Texas’ biggest hurdle in the Big 12?

Heck, Kansas may be the biggest hurdle for any team in the nation. The preseason No. 1 team in The Associated Press' Top 25 welcomes touted big man Hunter Dickinson in from Michigan and boasts its usual deep roster chock, or is it “Rock Chalk,” full of blue-chippers like former Westlake star K.J. Adams. But the Big 12 has some new threats, too, including No. 7 Houston and regular NCAA participants Cincinnati and BYU. Texas and No. 20 Baylor join Kansas and Houston in the preseason poll.

Monday's season opener

Incarnate Word at No. 13 Texas, 7 p.m., Moody Center, LHN, 1300, 98.1

