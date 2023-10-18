Texas men's basketball notes: Ze'Rik Onyema impresses, Rodney Terry gives injury updates

Ze’Rik Onyema, a 6-foot-8 bruiser who transferred to Texas in the offseason after three years at UTEP, impressed in Texas’ Orange-White scrimmage Tuesday at Gregory Gymnasium. He scored nine points on 4-for-5 shooting and grabbed six rebounds while making himself felt in the paint. Onyema will likely log heavy minutes early in the season as forwards Dylan Disu and Kadin Shedrick recover from offseason surgeries.

“Ze’Rik, he’s humongous,” UT forward Dillon Mitchell said. “He's very physical. And he's came a long way, as far as coming here and learning about the Texas (basketball) culture. He's big, he's powerful. And I think the biggest thing for him is he loves to learn. Having Dylan and Kadin out, they've been big leaders to him and he's been open ears to everything they have to say to help him get better.”

Head coach Rodney Terry said his staff has “been pushing Onyema hard” in practice to get him ready for extended action early in the season.

“He's had some uncomfortable moments,” Terry said. “We know early on, he's going to have to play significant minutes and get things done, but we knew coming in that he was a guy that’s been in college a number of years who give us some physicality.”

More: New players dreaming big after joining Texas men's basketball program

Disu, Shedrick could be back soon

Terry also gave injury updates on Disu and Shedrick, who are both expected back before the start of Big 12 play in January. The 6-8 Disu had an offseason procedure on his foot after suffering the injury during last year’s NCAA Tournament while the 6-11 Shedrick had some work done on both shoulders since transferring from Virginia. Both have already participated in light practice workouts, and Shedrick went through a full warmup before sitting out the scrimmage.

“Those guys are a big part of our season,” Terry said. “We're going to be good already, but we'll be a lot better if we have both of those guys in the lineup as well. Kadin is progressing really well right now and if everything continues towards where he's heading right now, he's going to have a chance to play here pretty soon.”

Terry hopes Disu can return before the Christmas break and recapture the form he showed while leading Texas to the Big 12 Tournament title and earning the tournament’s most outstanding player award.

“If that goes into November or the first of December, no problem,” Terry said. “We have other guys that have opportunity to step up and get things done, but we want him to come back and be able to play at the level he was playing when he left.”

More: From treys to trophies, Texas' Max Abmas ready for lone year with Longhorns

Freshman Chris Johnson raises eyebrows

Freshman Chris Johnson, a former Kansas signee who flipped to Texas in the summer, made his case for playing time in the backcourt while scoring five points and dishing out a team-high six assists. The 6-foot-4 guard from the hoops hotbed of Missouri City outside of Houston is behind presumed starters Tyrese Hunter, Max Abmas and Ithiel Horton as well as UTA transfer Chendall Weaver in the guard rotation, but Terry likes his early progress.

“He's playing with older players right now who will log a lot of minutes, but Chris got some things done tonight,” Terry said. “He’s a talented young guard that's going to continue to get better as the season goes on.”

Scrimmage offers peek at possible starters

The Orange team in the scrimmage that included Mitchell, Abmas, Hunter, Horton and forward Brock Cunningham rolled to a 34-23 win in the 16-minute scrimmage. Terry admitted that fivesome would be a likely starting lineup if the season were to open this week, although Cunningham will probably return to his role as an energizer off the bench once Disu and Shedrick are healthy. Abmas and Horton are among the five players that transferred into the program his season.

“Anytime you bring in five new guys, the biggest challenge you have is time,” Terry said. “We kind of mixed the groups up a little bit in the fall, but now we're back to putting together a nucleus that could kind of start, so we want to get guys comfortable and familiar with one another and try to have really good chemistry.”

Horns visit Kansas City for Big 12 media days

Texas traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday for the two-day Big 12 Basketball Tip-off, a media event for men’s and women’s teams in the conference that ended Wednesday. Texas is picked by the Big 12 coaches to finish third in the league behind Kansas and Houston, while Abmas earned a spot on the coaches’ first-team preseason All-Big 12 squad.

Key upcoming dates

Oct. 30: Free exhibition game against St. Edward’s, Moody Center

Nov. 6: Season opener vs. Incarnate Word, Moody Center

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas men's basketball notes: Ze'Rik Onyema impresses in scrimmage