Texas men’s hoops opens first SEC-ACC Challenge against 2024 Final Four team NC State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas men’s basketball team will take on a 2024 Final Four team in its first appearance in the SEC-ACC Challenge.

The Longhorns will head to Raleigh, North Carolina on Dec. 4 to take on the N.C. State Wolfpack, a team that made an improbable run to the Final Four as a No. 11 seed in last year’s March Madness tournament.

It’s part of a 6-game slate on Dec. 4 to end the 2-day event. There will be 10 games Dec. 3 that includes ACC newcomer Cal taking on Missouri and Texas A&M hosting Wake Forest.

Two marquee matchups Dec. 4 include Alabama (also a 2024 Final Four team) at North Carolina and Auburn at Duke.

The tilt against the Wolfpack is one of four announced games on the Longhorns’ schedule so far. A time for the game will be announced at a later date. Texas opens the season Nov. 4 in Las Vegas against Ohio State and takes part in the Legends Classic at Barclays Center on Nov. 21-22.

