Texas men’s hoops lands three transfers including Arkansas’ Tramon Mark

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It was quite a Sunday for the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team.

Head coach Rodney Terry reeled in three transfer commitments with the big fish — Arkansas guard Tramon Mark — and two Indiana State Sycamores on Sunday.

Mark leaves the Razorbacks after John Calipari is set to take over the program following Eric Musselman’s departure for Southern California. Mark is ranked the No. 4 shooting guard in the transfer portal by 247Sports and the No. 23 overall player. Mark scored 16.7 points per game for the Razorbacks this season and shot 37% from 3-point range. He spent his first three years of college with the Houston Cougars, playing in 74 games for head coach Kelvin Sampson.

The Longhorns picked up Indiana State’s Jayson Kent and Julian Larry who helped the Sycamores to the NIT championship game and 32-7 season. Former Indiana State head coach Josh Schertz took the same job at Saint Louis after the Sycamores’ most successful season since Larry Bird led them to the 1978-79 national title game.

Kent led the Sycamores in rebounding with 8.1 per game and pitched in 13.5 points per game while shooting nearly 37% from 3-point range. Larry scored 11 points per game and was incredibly efficient from beyond the arc, shooting 46.2% from long distance.

