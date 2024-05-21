Texas men’s hoops to begin season in Las Vegas vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team is tipping off the 2024-25 season in Las Vegas.

The Longhorns will take on the Ohio State Buckeyes as part of the Hall of Fame Series on Nov. 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It’s the opening night of college basketball across the country and the series will also feature a women’s game between South Carolina and Michigan. The start time and broadcast information for the game will be released later.

The game against the Buckeyes is the third on the 2024-25 schedule for the Longhorns so far. Texas will play two games Nov. 21-22 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn in the Legends Classic featuring Syracuse, Texas Tech and Saint Joseph’s.

The Southeastern Conference released Texas’ opponents and venues for their inaugural season in the conference but has yet to settle on specific dates, times and broadcast information.

