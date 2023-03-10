Texas men’s basketball all-time roster: Longhorn Legends

Selection Sunday for the NCAA Tournament will be here before we know it on March 12.

The University of Texas men’s basketball program has a storied history and Rodney Terry’s team is hoping to add to it this year.

Texas is in solid position to make a run in the postseason tournament, currently ranked as the No. 9 squad in the country. Although the Longhorns have lost their last two conference games, ESPN’s latest bracketology projects Texas as a No. 2 seed in the East Region.

To get you ready for March Madness, Longhorns Wire chose one head coach, two assistants and 10 players to make up an all-time roster. Let’s kick it off with the no-brainer choice for head coach.

