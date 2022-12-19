Texas men’s basketball climbs one spot in latest Coaches Poll

It was a long week for Texas’ men’s basketball program, but the Longhorns were able to come together and pull out two gritty wins over Rice and Stanford.

Texas now improves to 9-1 on the season and climbed one spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll to No. 7.

The Longhorns will next face Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas A&M-Commerce before beginning Big 12 conference play against Oklahoma on Dec. 31.

Here’s a full look at the Coaches Poll this week.

Purdue Connecticut Houston Kansas Arizona Virginia Texas Arkansas UCLA Alabama Tennessee Gonzaga Baylor Duke Mississippi State Kentucky Illinois Wisconsin TCU Virginia Tech Indiana Miami Maryland Auburn Marquette

Schools dropped out

No. 21 Ohio State

Others receiving votes

Ohio St. 45; West Virginia 37; Xavier 33; Arizona State 33; Iowa 30; New Mexico 21; Charleston 19; North Carolina 18; Iowa State 18; Memphis 15; Kansas State 13; Utah St. 9; San Diego St. 6; Saint Mary’s 6; Southern California 4; Michigan St. 4; Texas Tech 3; Florida Atlantic 1.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire