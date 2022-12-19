Texas men’s basketball climbs one spot in latest Coaches Poll
It was a long week for Texas’ men’s basketball program, but the Longhorns were able to come together and pull out two gritty wins over Rice and Stanford.
Texas now improves to 9-1 on the season and climbed one spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll to No. 7.
The Longhorns will next face Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas A&M-Commerce before beginning Big 12 conference play against Oklahoma on Dec. 31.
Here’s a full look at the Coaches Poll this week.
Purdue
Connecticut
Houston
Kansas
Arizona
Virginia
Texas
Arkansas
UCLA
Alabama
Tennessee
Gonzaga
Baylor
Duke
Mississippi State
Kentucky
Illinois
Wisconsin
TCU
Virginia Tech
Indiana
Miami
Maryland
Auburn
Marquette
Schools dropped out
No. 21 Ohio State
Others receiving votes
Ohio St. 45; West Virginia 37; Xavier 33; Arizona State 33; Iowa 30; New Mexico 21; Charleston 19; North Carolina 18; Iowa State 18; Memphis 15; Kansas State 13; Utah St. 9; San Diego St. 6; Saint Mary’s 6; Southern California 4; Michigan St. 4; Texas Tech 3; Florida Atlantic 1.
Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.