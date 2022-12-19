Texas men’s basketball climbs one spot in latest Coaches Poll

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

It was a long week for Texas’ men’s basketball program, but the Longhorns were able to come together and pull out two gritty wins over Rice and Stanford.

Texas now improves to 9-1 on the season and climbed one spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll to No. 7.

The Longhorns will next face Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas A&M-Commerce before beginning Big 12 conference play against Oklahoma on Dec. 31.

Here’s a full look at the Coaches Poll this week.

  1. Purdue

  2. Connecticut

  3. Houston

  4. Kansas

  5. Arizona

  6. Virginia

  7. Texas

  8. Arkansas

  9. UCLA

  10. Alabama

  11. Tennessee

  12. Gonzaga

  13. Baylor

  14. Duke

  15. Mississippi State

  16. Kentucky

  17. Illinois

  18. Wisconsin

  19. TCU

  20. Virginia Tech

  21. Indiana

  22. Miami

  23. Maryland

  24. Auburn

  25. Marquette

Schools dropped out

No. 21 Ohio State

Others receiving votes

Ohio St. 45; West Virginia 37; Xavier 33; Arizona State 33; Iowa 30; New Mexico 21; Charleston 19; North Carolina 18; Iowa State 18; Memphis 15; Kansas State 13; Utah St. 9; San Diego St. 6; Saint Mary’s 6; Southern California 4; Michigan St. 4; Texas Tech 3; Florida Atlantic 1.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire

Recommended Stories