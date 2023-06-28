Texas’ matchup against Kansas viewed as a trap game by Athlon Sports

There have been some lofty goals and expectations floating around Austin ahead of the 2023 college football season.

The Longhorns have a very experienced and talented roster with stars all over the field in a weak conference full of teams looking to reload. This combination has many people expecting big things from Texas, with talks of their first ever playoff appearance frequently happening.

However, according to Athlon Sports there is one game on the schedule that could catch Texas napping and that’s their matchup against Kansas. Could Texas get caught peaking to their game the following week against Oklahoma?

Remember how this one ended for Kansas in Austin two years ago? The Jayhawks have improved since that stunning victory, and coach Lance Leipold’s squad catches a break in terms of timing for this game. Texas has a road trip to Baylor the previous week, while the lookahead factor with Oklahoma on Oct. 7 is also in play.

The Longhorns beat Kansas by a score of 55-14 this past season, but the Jayhawks do have a talented quarterback and are one of the programs on the rise. If Texas hasn’t learned the importance of treating every opponent as their most important, the Longhorns could very well have their playoff hopes dashed by the beginning of October and lose to Kansas at home for a second time in three years.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire