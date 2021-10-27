Texas man could win $35.6 million if Astros win World Series

Associated Press

Andrew Friedman is headed into an offseason filled with crucial decisions involving the Los Angeles Dodgers’ big-name free agents, a rebuild of the starting rotation and Trevor Bauer’s future with the team. As always, Friedman is guided by the ultimate goal of the monied Dodgers, saying, “The number one objective is to put ourselves in the best position to win in 2022.” After coming within two wins of reaching the World Series for the fourth time in five years, the Dodgers' president of baseball operations defined the team's postseason as “our struggle to consistently score runs.”