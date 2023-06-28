Texas making a push for Alabama WR commit Ryan Williams

Texas’ 2025 recruiting class is already off and running thanks to a commitment from four-star quarterback KJ Lacey. The Longhorns are reportedly targeting one of his teammates as well.

Inside Texas’ Gerry Hamilton recently revealed that the Longhorns have been in contact with five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams. He is ranked the No. 2 player in the country for the 2025 class according to On3. Unlikely Lacey, his current plan is to stay in-state, as he verbally committed to Alabama on Oct. 8, 2022.

However, Williams still hears from Texas’ coaching staff quite often.

“I talk to Coach (Chris) Jackson, Coach Sark and Coach Milwee. I talked to Coach Jackson last week, and supposed to talk to him again this week. I also talked to Coach Sark and Coach Milwee.”

Williams disclosed that Texas wide receivers coach Chris Jackson is attempting to convince him to team up with his high school quarterback.

“He told me to come play with my boy (K.J. Lacey). We already have the chemistry, so it would just be taking it to the next level.”

Williams also said he plans on taking a trip to Austin, which is a place he has yet to see. It’s no secret why numerous Power Five programs are after him, as Williams absolutely blew up this past year catching 88 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns for Saraland. He also rushed 57 times for 700 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The five-star talent did tell On3 that regardless of the program, it will in fact take a lot of work to convince him to flip from Alabama. Steve Sarkisian will be looking to out-duel his old boss.

