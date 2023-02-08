Texas makes top schools for 2024 four-star DL Nigel Smith

The Texas Longhorns are still in the running for one elite defensive lineman in the 2024 class. Four-star Nigel Smith recently listed Texas as one of his top schools.

The disruptive playmaker from Melissa (TX) cut his list to 16 teams on Tuesday. He ranks as the No. 50 overall player and No. 7 defensive lineman in the On3 consensus.

For now, the Oklahoma Sooners are seen as the prohibitive favorite early in the recruitment. The On3 recruiting prediction machine gives Oklahoma a 76.2% chance of landing the elite talent. Ohio State, Texas A&M and Texas are seen as teams with a chance to win over the 260-pound defensive lineman.

Oklahoma’s Smith-centered pitch looks to be difficult for Texas to replicate. Albeit, another strong season from Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense could pay dividends for the Top 50 player.

Regardless of whether or not Texas lands Smith, the 2024 class will be of great importance to Arch Manning’s future title hopes and the Longhorns’ first seasons in the SEC.

