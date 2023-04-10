Texas makes top schools for 2024 three-star DL Jayden Jackson

Cami Griffin
·1 min read

Three-star defensive lineman Jayden Jackson announced the top 12 schools left in his recruitment on Monday.

Texas made the cut alongside Miami, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman is an IMG Academy product (Bradenton, FL) and recorded 17 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and half a sack throughout the first four games of the season in 2022.

Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski appears to prefer big-bodied lineman up front and Jackson fits that bill perfectly.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire