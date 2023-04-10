Texas makes top schools for 2024 three-star DL Jayden Jackson

Three-star defensive lineman Jayden Jackson announced the top 12 schools left in his recruitment on Monday.

Texas made the cut alongside Miami, Auburn, Florida, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Colorado.

The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive lineman is an IMG Academy product (Bradenton, FL) and recorded 17 tackles, 6 tackles for loss and half a sack throughout the first four games of the season in 2022.

Texas defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski appears to prefer big-bodied lineman up front and Jackson fits that bill perfectly.

Truly grateful for all the opportunities I’ve been blessed with. Thank You to all the coaches that have shown love and recruited me. I have selected my top 12. pic.twitter.com/uEavy2QaMo — Jayden Jackson (@JaydenJackson65) April 10, 2023

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire