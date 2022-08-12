Texas makes top 10 schools for 2024 four-star RB Bryan Jackson

Four-star running back Bryan Jackson released his top 10 schools on Thursday afternoon. Texas made the cut for the talented McKinney product.

247Sports composite rankings list Jackson as the No. 42 player in the state of Texas and a top 300 prospect nationally for the 2024 class. He has picked up 30 offers for top programs across the country and taken summer unofficial visits to Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

Jackson earned first-team all-district honors as a sophomore for McKinney High School. He proved himself as a workhorse back, running for 973 yards and 13 scores on 203 carries.

Texas received good news on the recruiting front at the running back position earlier this week as 2023 four-star Cedric Baxter announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Wednesday.

Jackson is one of Steve Sarkisian and Tashard Choice’s top targets in the 2024 cycle. Texas currently has two players committed in its 2024 recruiting class.

Here is a look at all 10 teams Jackson is focusing on in his recruitment.

Alabama

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Oklahoma State

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Wisconsin

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire