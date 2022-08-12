Texas makes top 10 schools for 2024 four-star RB Bryan Jackson
Four-star running back Bryan Jackson released his top 10 schools on Thursday afternoon. Texas made the cut for the talented McKinney product.
247Sports composite rankings list Jackson as the No. 42 player in the state of Texas and a top 300 prospect nationally for the 2024 class. He has picked up 30 offers for top programs across the country and taken summer unofficial visits to Texas A&M and Oklahoma.
Jackson earned first-team all-district honors as a sophomore for McKinney High School. He proved himself as a workhorse back, running for 973 yards and 13 scores on 203 carries.
Texas received good news on the recruiting front at the running back position earlier this week as 2023 four-star Cedric Baxter announced his commitment to the Longhorns on Wednesday.
Jackson is one of Steve Sarkisian and Tashard Choice’s top targets in the 2024 cycle. Texas currently has two players committed in its 2024 recruiting class.
Here is a look at all 10 teams Jackson is focusing on in his recruitment.
Alabama
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma State
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Texas
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Wisconsin
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
