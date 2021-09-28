Texas makes Sugar Bowl vs Ole Miss in latest NY6 bowl projections

Texas’ gut-wrenching loss to Arkansas seemed like the same old type of season was in front of us. Disappointing losses to big-time opponents with a minor upset win sprinkled in somewhere.

Statment wins against Rice and Texas Tech have brought back the aspirations for bigger things this season. Not just within the city of Austin or the fan base, but the national media as well.

In The Athletic’s latest bowl projections, Texas is slated to make another trip to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl. As usual, a non-playoff SEC team would be the opponent in Ole Miss. However, the Rebels would enjoy being in a New Year’s Six bowl and embrace the matchup.

Steve Sarkisian vs Lane Kiffin, on ESPN, in primetime, on New Year’s Day. Find a more exciting matchup in college football and we can debate.

Warning: You’ll lose.

Here is what was said about the Longhorns’ chances for the rest of the season.

And yes, that’s Texas, not Oklahoma, you see as my Big 12 champ in the Sugar Bowl. That Arkansas loss doesn’t seem quite as damning now, for one thing. But also, in a league where most of the top teams are (unusually) struggling to score points, Steve Sarkisian’s group is averaging 46.8 per game after hanging 70 on Texas Tech. For once, I have more confidence in the ’Horns than in the Sooners, though 4-0 Oklahoma State and Baylor could be factors as well.

Sarkisian and Kiffin go way back, both working under Pete Carroll during the USC dynasty run. The two are the best offensive minds in college football, having the No. 3 and No. 1 scoring offenses this season respectively.

Maybe the winner secures a commitment from Arch Manning too.

Before even considering one of these bowl games a possibility, a gauntlet of TCU, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State must be overcome. Sarkisian has done well outside of Arkansas but needs to prove for the first time he can do it on a big stage.

Oklahoma and Iowa State were the two preseason favorites to make the playoff or one of the New Year Six bowl game. Since then, the Sooners have looked far from impressive while Iowa State is 2-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12.

Bob Stoops was still the head coach the last time Oklahoma was not in the NY6. Clemson won the Russell Athletic Bowl in a route, 40-6.

