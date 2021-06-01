Texas makes final three for Illinois State transfer Dusan Mahorcic

Chris Beard has a decision to make regarding big men on his roster. Jericho Sims is hanging in the balance, still deciding whether or not he wants to go into the NBA. July 7 is the final day he can opt-out and return to Texas.

Until then, the Longhorns need to keep their options open in the transfer portal. Waiting around for Sims to make his decision could prove to be detrimental. If Sims decides to leave, other names in the portal could be snatched up.

Illinois State transfer Dusan Mahorcic could be the route Texas takes. The 6-foot-10, 230-pound big man released his top three schools on Monday. Clemson and Utah are the other two schools involved.

Illinois State transfer Dusan Mahorcic is down to 3 schools, he tells 336edits. Mahorcic plans to announce his decision this Friday. Where should he go? pic.twitter.com/tKVTWTR35Z — 336 Edits (@336edits) May 31, 2021

Mahorcic transferred to Illinois State from Moberly Community College for the 2020-2021 season. In 22 games, he averaged 9.9 points and 7.2 rebounds. The Serbian’s best performance of the season came early on against Ball State, recording a 14 point and 13 rebound double-double while shooting 70% from the floor.

Sims’ decision will impact not only Mahorcic’s transfer destination but how the starting lineup looks. Vanderbilt transfer Dylan Disu is another option at the five.

