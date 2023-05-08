Texas makes the College Football Playoff in 247Sports’ latest bowl projections
Believe it or not, hype surrounding the Texas football program for the 2023 season continues to build.
Former coach Urban Meyer set the college football world on fire last week when he stated that Texas could have the best roster in the country this upcoming season.
There’s always preseason hype surrounding the Longhorns, but this season feels different. Third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has established a culture, found continuity among the coaching staff, brought in top-five recruiting classes the last two cycles, and now has plenty of experience and depth on the roster.
In other words, there’s no better time than now for Texas to prove they’re back.
The national media feels the same way with high expectations for Texas in their final year of Big 12 play this season. Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently released his early bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions.
Texas appears in the Rose Bowl of the playoff against Ohio State. Here’s a look at the most exciting matchups from Crawford’s predictions.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas State vs. Michigan State
Alamo Bowl
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma vs. Oregon
Texas Bowl
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Texas A&M vs. TCU
Cheez-It Bowl
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Tech vs. Miami
Gator Bowl
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas vs. Florida State
Fiesta Bowl
Greg Swiercz / USA TODAY NETWORK
Notre Dame vs. Washington
Cotton Bowl
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
LSU vs. USC
Orange Bowl
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson vs. Penn State
Peach Bowl
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama vs. Tulane
Sugar Bowl (CFB playoff semifinal)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Michigan
Rose Bowl (CFB playoff semifinal)
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Texas
CFB playoff national championship
Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch