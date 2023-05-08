Texas makes the College Football Playoff in 247Sports’ latest bowl projections

Believe it or not, hype surrounding the Texas football program for the 2023 season continues to build.

Former coach Urban Meyer set the college football world on fire last week when he stated that Texas could have the best roster in the country this upcoming season.

There’s always preseason hype surrounding the Longhorns, but this season feels different. Third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian has established a culture, found continuity among the coaching staff, brought in top-five recruiting classes the last two cycles, and now has plenty of experience and depth on the roster.

In other words, there’s no better time than now for Texas to prove they’re back.

The national media feels the same way with high expectations for Texas in their final year of Big 12 play this season. Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently released his early bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions.

Texas appears in the Rose Bowl of the playoff against Ohio State. Here’s a look at the most exciting matchups from Crawford’s predictions.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State vs. Michigan State

Alamo Bowl

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Bowl

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M vs. TCU

Cheez-It Bowl

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Tech vs. Miami

Gator Bowl

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas vs. Florida State

Fiesta Bowl

Greg Swiercz / USA TODAY NETWORK

Notre Dame vs. Washington

Cotton Bowl

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

LSU vs. USC

Orange Bowl

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson vs. Penn State

Peach Bowl

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

Sugar Bowl (CFB playoff semifinal)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Michigan

Rose Bowl (CFB playoff semifinal)

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Texas

CFB playoff national championship

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire