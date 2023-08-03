Texas A&M WR Jalen Preston not listed on the Aggies 2023 roster

Texas A&M’s fall football season is officially underway as Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and his staff led the 2023 roster on the field for the first full practice on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier today, Fisher and offensive lineman Layden Robinson spoke to the media to discuss the team’s progress this summer. At the same time, the highly anticipated position battle at quarterback between Conner Weigman and Max Johnson will surely take center stage leading into the weekend.

The start of fall practice also meant the release of the official 2023 roster. While 99% of the players we anticipated to be included were accounted for, senior wide receiver Jalen Preston was nowhere to be found. Preston, who has been with the program for four seasons, was among the highest-ranked members of Jimbo Fisher’s first recruiting class with the Aggies in 2018.

Spending a majority of his time as a backup after his initial redshirt season, Preston’s most productive campaign came in 2021, appearing in 12 games while recording 255 yards and two touchdowns, as his best game came in the season finale loss against LSU with 57 yards and all two of his touchdowns on the year.

Even more surprising is the timeline of this new development after Preston reportedly signed a NIL deal with Gage Gandy Bail Bonds in March, so further speculation isn’t necessary until more information comes out regarding his immediate future with the program.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire