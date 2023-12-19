Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart has officially entered the transfer portal

The saga is over concerning Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart, as the former five-star prospect within the Aggies’ historic 2022 recruiting class has officially entered his name into the transfer portal after weeks of speculation and complete silence on both sides.

According to 247Sports’ Chris Hummer, Stewart, who has been absent from bowl game practices according to interim head coach Elijah Robinson, notably missed the last four games of the regular season and made waves when he chose not to travel with the team during A&M’s season finale road matchup vs. LSU.

After the Nov. 12 firing of now-former head coach Jimbo Fisher, new head coach Mike Elko, who left the program after the 2021 season, did help recruit Stewart in the 2022 cycle. Still, like several of the Aggies transfer portal departures, prior relationships are only a small part of the puzzle in today’s NIL-driven college football landscape.

Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart has entered the transfer portal, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports. https://t.co/ldMq5bQSeJ pic.twitter.com/FNJLSbJm0p — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 19, 2023

Stewart, who finished second on the team in receiving yards (514) and receiving touchdowns (4), has dealt with a multitude of injury issues in the first and second half of the season, most recently missing two out of A&M’s last three games, while his return in last weekends 38-10 win over Abilene Christian saw just one reception for eight yards.

Stewart joins wide receiver Raymond Cottrell, who recently committed to Kentucky, as the only other Texas A&M WR to enter the portal. At the same time, incoming junior Aggie wideout Noah Thomas recently announced his return for the 2024 season on Monday.

