NEW: Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart to miss Saturday’s game vs. LSU

LSU is looking to cap off the regular season with win No. 9 on Saturday against Texas A&M, and the Aggies will reportedly be without one of their top offensive players.

Star receiver Evan Stewart reportedly did not travel with the team to Baton Rouge and is not expected to play in the regular season finale against the Tigers, according to a report from 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

It’s a tough loss for the Aggies, who have relied on the sophomore wideout heavily for offensive production. On the year, Stewart has 38 catches for 514 yards and four touchdowns, ranking second on the team in receiving yards behind Ainias Smith and first in touchdowns.

Texas A&M star wide receiver Evan Stewart didn’t travel with the team for the Aggies’ game vs. No. 14 LSU and won’t play vs. the Tigers, sources tell @247sportshttps://t.co/K3cHVj93xP pic.twitter.com/fhBFK2AmpR — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) November 24, 2023

Stewart has been considered a possible transfer candidate since the Aggies fired coach Jimbo Fisher earlier this season.

