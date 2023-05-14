Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart surprisingly left off of On3’s ‘Top 10 Returning College Football WRs’ list

Preseason college football rankings, especially at the collegiate level, begin and end with every blue blood program being represented at the top of nearly every position list. However, bias towards specific programs begins to seep into the conversation while deserving players are left behind for reasons unknown.

Not to sound overly dramatic about rankings of all things, but when On3 released their ‘Top 10 Returning College Football Wide Receivers’ list on Sunday, Texas A&M star sophomore wideout Evan Stewart, who by all accounts is one of the top returning players at any position for the 2023 season, didn’t even crack the Top 10.

Stewart came out of Frisco, Texas, where I also spent five years of my young existence as a five-star recruit and the No.1-ranked WR prospect in the 2022 class; he broke onto the scene as one of the few bright spots during Texas A&M’s disappointing 2022 campaign, weaving his way through defenses every week while recording 53 receptions for 649 yards and two touchdowns, garnering a 12.2 yards per reception average on the year. Speed, suddenness, and exceptionally quick feet paired with great hands have already impressed NFL scouts, but according to On3, he’s not good enough!

Their compiled list is accurate, 1-4, but things get murky. However, every player listed is the best receiver on their respective team; Stewart’s skill set alone deserves regulations from a sheer potential perspective. Regardless, Evan Stewart is simply thriving, and if his Spring Game performance (7 receptions, 97 yards) isn’t enough to get you excited for the 2023 season, It’s time to wake up.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire