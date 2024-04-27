Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith selected in fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith has been selected 152nd overall in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith was a 2023 first team SEC selection in two separate categories: all-purpose and as a return specialist. He hauled in at least 1 catch in 39 consecutive games. The graduate student racked up 1,204 all-purpose yards last season with 53 receptions for 795 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He added 285 punt return yards and 103 kick return yards, including a career-high 131 punt return yards against Arkansas on Sept. 30. During the 34-22 win against the Razorbacks at “Jerry’s World,” he returned a punt 82 yards for a touchdown.

Smith is very comparable to former Eagles wideout DeSean Jackson, given his ability to be a reliable receiver on offense and a lethal option in the punt and return game on special teams.

Four Aggies have been selected in the draft thus far including: Edgerrin Cooper, McKinnley Jackson and Layden Robinson.

