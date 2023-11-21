Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith is still undecided regarding his NFL decision

On Monday, Texas A&M senior wide receiver Ainias Smith was the lone player to speak to the media just two days after the Aggie’s 38-10 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday afternoon, as the 12th Man was honored during the final game in Kyle Field this season.

Joining interim head coach Elijah Robinson, Smith focused on the task at hand this week, as A&M will now travel to Baton Rouge (LA) to take on the 14th-ranked LSU Tigers to cap off the regular season, knowing that this will undoubtedly be the toughest matchup of the season facing quarterback and Heisman candidate Jayden Daniels, who has accounted for 4,000-plus yards through the air and on the ground. But don’t tell Ainias that this is a rivalry just yet!

“In a way, the media and fans have made it a rivalry.” “It’s always going to be a tough, physical game. I wouldn’t necessarily call it a rivalry game. It’s just a hard-hitting game. It will be very intense.”

Outside of the usual preparation speak, Smith surprisingly revealed that entering the 2024 NFL Draft is not a foregone conclusion after all.

I have not made a decision yet. I will make it when I make that decision.”

With one more year of eligibility remaining, Smith did reveal after the ACU win that he had not decided if he would play in the Aggies’ bowl game, a decision primarily based on the NFL Draft.

However, the veteran receiver may be waiting to see who will succeed Jimbo Fisher in a matter of weeks, as his tremendous skill set could benefit from a more competent offensive system if the right coach is hired. Depending on who you ask, Smith is projected as a 3rd, 4th, or even 5th-round pick in next year’s draft, and it’s hard to gauge if returning for a fifth season is more beneficial than not.

Texas A&M will take on 14th-ranked LSU on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 11:00 a.m. CT., and the game will air on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire