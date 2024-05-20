Despite a challenging start to the season, the Aggies demonstrated their resilience in 2024. What initially seemed like a year that might require a return to the drawing board, turned into a triumphant run. They clinched the regular-season SEC title for the third consecutive year, entering the NCAA tournament with a renewed sense of energy.

A common theme throughout Aggie athletics is that you will continue to get the same test with any opportunity to pass it. On Sunday night, A&M passed the test, which was the Georgia Bulldogs.

During the year, the Bulldogs defeated the Aggies in each of the previous three contests, and it seemed destined for them to meet in the championship match. After upsetting multiple teams en route to Sunday, the Maroon and White were on a mission to bring home the gold.

The Aggie took the first point in the doubles match before having to move indoors due to the weather, and once inside, they came out aggressive taking three matches early, but the Bulldogs would battle back to tie it 1-1 before freshman Lucciana Perez put the Aggies up 2-1 in a comeback finish. The final two points came via Mary Stoiana and Nicole Khirin.

https://twitter.com/AggieWTEN/status/1792408346903085124

Below is the championship point

https://twitter.com/AggieWTEN/status/1792409123813798158

The Texas A&M women's tennis wins their first NCAA title beating Georgia 4-1