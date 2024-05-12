The Texas A&M women's tennis team defeats the defending champs earning an Elite 8 bid

The Texas A&M women's tennis team (25-7) had high hopes and lofty expectations leading into the 2024 season. It's safe to say they hit some of those and came up short in a few others. After coming into the season ranked as the No. 2 team in the country, they suffered a few tough losses that dropped them down all the way to No. 21.

However good teams can't be kept down long forever. The Aggies battled their way back to win their third consecutive SEC regular season title and a second-place finish in the SEC tournament. Now Coach Mark Weaver has his team in the Elite 8 after knocking off the defending champion No. 4 ranked North Carolina Tar Heels 4-1 in the Sweet 16 round. Coach Weaver gave his thoughts on what this victory meant for the team.

"That is one of the biggest wins, if not the biggest, in Texas A&M history. To come in and beat the defending National Champions on their home courts, who had won 94-consecutive matches [at home] is a truly remarkable achievement for our program. So proud of our group to have now made our third-consecutive Elite 8 appearance."

https://twitter.com/TexAgs/status/1789140615051026774

Match Results - Via the Official Texas A&M Website

Singles Results

(TAMU) No. 1 Mary Stoiana Def. (UNC) No. 22 Elizabeth Scotty (6-4, 7-6(7))

(TAMU) No. 88 Carson Branstine Def. (UNC) No. 6 Fiona Crawley (2-6, 6-0, 6-2)

(TAMU) No. 26 Nicole Khirin Def. (UNC) No. 52 Carson Tanguilig (6-1, 5-7, 6-2)

(TAMU) No. 45 Mia Kupres - (UNC) No. 58 Reilly Tran (7-5, 3-6, 1-3) unfinished

(TAMU) Lucciana Perez - (UNC) No. 31 Anika Yarlagadda (6-7(5), 6-3, 2-1) unfinished

(UNC) No. 77 Thea Rabman Def. (TAMU) Jeanette Mireles (6-3, 6-1)

Double Results

(TAMU) No. 7 Mary Stoiana / Mia Kupres Def. (UNC) No. 6 Fiona Crawley/Carson Tanguilig (7-6(4))

(UNC) No. 24 Elizabeth Scotty/Anika Yarlagadda Def. (TAMU) Carson Branstine / Lucciana Perez (6-4)

(TAMU) Nicole Khirin / Jeanette Mireles Def. (UNC) No. 30 Abby Forbes/Reilly Tran (6-4)

Below you can check out the winning moment real time

https://twitter.com/AggieWTEN/status/1789125839025492211

No.13 Texas A&M will face No. 5 Virginia on May 17 at 5 pm in Stillwater, Okla. for a chance to move on the Final Four

