The Texas A&M women's tennis dominates the singles to move on to the Final Four

After losing a point in the doubles matches the No. 13 Texas A&M (26-7) women's team stormed back to beat No. 5 Virginia 4-1 to move on to the Final Four. Also, for the second meet in a row, the Aggies have upset the higher-ranked team and they have reclaimed their spot as a top-four team in the country.

It was no turning back once the singles matches started with the Aggies swarming all over Virginia after losing earlier in the meet. They had a clean sweep in the first frame and were well on their way to a complete sweep when SEC Freshman of the Year. Lucciana Perez closed out the day with a victory in her match.

Head Coach Mark Weaver went on to talk about the performance in the Elite 8.

"That was a very impressive performance by our group. It was an exciting doubles point that came down to the wire. There was a lot of nerves on both sides. Those doubles points are kind of a roll of the dice and sometimes they can go either way. Excellent composure by the girls to win all six first sets [in singles] and really set the tone there. We brought it, and you could see the confidence growing on our side of the court. It's a big stage out there and we really handled it well, especially in singles. I'm very proud of our group."

Match Results - Via the Official Texas A&M Website

Singles Results

(TAMU) No. 1 Mary Stoiana Def. (UVA) No. 24 Hiba Shaikh (6-2, 6-1)

(TAMU) No. 88 Carson Branstine - (UVA) No. 67 Annabelle Xu (7-5, 2-2) unfinished

(TAMU) No. 26 Nicole Khirin Def. (UVA) No. 91 Sara Ziodato (6-4, 6-1)

(TAMU) No. 45 Mia Kupres - (UVA) Natasha Subhash (7-6(2), 2-1) unfinished

(TAMU) Lucciana Perez Def. (UVA) No. 125 Elaine Chervinsky (6-4, 6-4)

(TAMU) Jeanette Mireles Def. (UVA) Melodie Collard (6-4, 6-2)

Double Results

(UVA) No. 8 Melodie Collard/Elaine Chervinsky Def. (TAMU) No. 7 Mary Stoiana / Mia Kupres (7-6(5))

(TAMU) Carson Branstine / Lucciana Perez Def. (UVA) Hibah Shaikh/Natasha Subhash (7-5)

(UVA) No. 88 Sara Ziodato/Meggie Navaro Def. (TAMU) Nicole Khirin / Jeanette Mireles (6-4)

No.13 Texas A&M will face Tennessee on May 18 at 6:30 pm CST in Stillwater, Okla. for a chance to move on the Championship

