Texas A&M with wild long-distance defensive touchdown

The box score says it was an 81-yard fumble return for a touchdown on Saturday by Arkansas’ Demani Richardson.

That doesn’t do the play justice.

Watch as Texas A&M is deep in Razorback territory with a first-and-goal.

KJ Jefferson took the handoff and fumbled the football into the waiting arms of Tyreek Chappell of the Aggies.

It looked like Chappell had stalled but he found a friendly pair of arms in a teammate, Richardson,

Richardson wound up in the end zone — untouched and — Texas A&M had carved a 14-0 deficit to a point in the second quarter.

