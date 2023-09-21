Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart ranks top five in NIL valuation

Texas A&M‘s Evan Stewart continues to rise in the ranks of all-time Aggie wide receiver accolades, but he already boasts a top-five ranking in one category off the field. In a recent name, image, and likeness licensing valuation ranking, the Aggie wideout was ranked top five among college football athletes.

Stewart’s valuation is behind the likes of Colorado’s Shedeuer Sanders, Texas‘ Arch Manning, USC’s Caleb Williams, and Buffaloes’ two-way phenom Travis Hunter. Truth be told, being in that company is a feat in itself, as all four individuals are either currently, or will be, the faces of college football.

Each student-athlete’s respective valuation speaks to their ability to maximize their achievements on the playing field.

Top 10 College Football @On3NIL Valuations💰 1. Shedeur Sanders – $5.1M

2. Arch Manning – $2.9M

3. Caleb Williams – $2.6M

4. Travis Hunter – $2.2M

5. Evan Stewart – $1.6M

6. Drake Maye – $1.5M

7. Marvin Harrison Jr. – $1.4M

8. Bo Nix – $1.3M

9. Michael Penix Jr. – $1.3M… pic.twitter.com/e5LfCKqDcm — On3 (@On3sports) September 19, 2023

On top of boasting nearly 1 million followers on Instagram and over 700,000 followers on TikTok, Stewart holds a handful of name, image, and likeness licensing deals with reputable brands. Among them is the luxury fashion brand Coach, unveiled in April.

The news comes off the heels of Texas A&M announcing the launch of Texas Aggies United, the official name, image, and likeness licensing partner of Aggie Athletics and Texas A&M Sports Properties. The partner will work directly with student-athletes to maximize their potential through name, image, and likeness licensing deals, and Stewart should be among the most high-profile names to benefit from the launch.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Pete on Twitter: @PeteThreee.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire