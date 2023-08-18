Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award preseason watchlist

One of Texas A&M football’s veterans and premier leaders has been placed on a preseason watchlist for an accolade that recognizes the best offensive player in the nation.

On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that Aggies wide receiver Ainias Smith was named to the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Preseason Watch List, as unveiled by SPORTyler and the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Selection Committee. The award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community, and tenacity.

Additionally, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

Coming off the heels of being named to ESPN’s Top 100 list for 2023, Smith can add another accolade as he prepares for his fifth season in College Station. Smith also received Preseason All-SEC recognition with first-team all-purpose, second-team return specialist, and third-team wide receiver nods following the conclusion of SEC media days.

The graduate wideout is looking for a strong rebound in 2023 after injuries limited him to just four contests last season. Smith’s versatile skillset allows him to impact the offense in various positions and even special teams. This speaks to how heavily he will be leaned on once new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino unveils Texas A&M’s new-look offense in a matter of weeks.

In his four seasons with the Maroon and White, Smith has totaled 2,804 all-purpose yards and has caught a pass in 27 consecutive games dating back to his 2019 matchup versus LSU. He also has 17 receiving touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns, with a career average of 10.3 yards from scrimmage per play.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire