Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith is named SEC Special Teams Player of the Week

A year ago, Ainias Smith was having a productive season with the NFL Draft lingering in the back of his head until that came to a screeching halt. While trying to help block, Smith got caught in a little bit of traffic, resulting in a season-ending leg injury.

After some deliberation, Smith returned to Aggieland for his senior season to take care of some unfinished business. Stop one was redemption at Jerry’s World during the Southwest Classic against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Smith did not disappoint in his arrival back in Arlington.

The elusive wideout led the team in team in receptions and receiving yards, but he did most of his damage in the return game. Smith had four punt return opportunities and scored 131 yards and one touchdown. None was more electrifying than his 82 return that put the Aggies up 34-16, essentially putting the game out of reach.

🥶🥶🥶@ainias_smith named @SEC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against Arkansas #GigEm pic.twitter.com/VhYaLCxQ9X — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) October 2, 2023

For the effort, which is a blueprint of what’s to come for the rest of the 2023 season, Ainias “Sub-Zero” Smith ran away with the SEC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Congratulations, Ainias!

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire