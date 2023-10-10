Texas A&M Week 7 Opponent Preview: Tennessee Volunteers

Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1) suffered a crushing 26-20 home loss to No. 11 Alabama last weekend, but there’s little time to dwell on the matter. The Aggies hit the road for a monumental matchup against No. 19 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) in one of the most fearsome environments to play in at Neyland Stadium.

The all-time series between these programs is tied 2-2, with the Aggies holding a two-game win streak since entering the SEC. A&M beat Tennessee 45-38 in double overtime in 2016 at Kyle Field, followed up by a 34-13 road win at Rocky Top in 2020.

For A&M, a win will set them up on the right path to close out the season strong, while a loss would only heighten the surrounding noise around the season moving forward and the trajectory of the program.

Here’s a preview of Texas A&M’s Week 7 opponent, the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee Volunteers

2023 Record: 4-1 (1-1 SEC)

Head coach: Josh Heupel

Heupel enters his third season at Rocky Top, boasting a 22-9 record throughout his tenure at Knoxville. He’s 1-1 in bowl games, coming off a 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl. Heupel led the Vols as high as No. 2 in the AP Top 25 poll last season, eventually finishing sixth in the final rankings.

Offensive leaders

QB Joe Milton

2023 stats: 63.1 completion percentage, 1,164 passing yards, 9.0 passing TDs, 3.0 INTs, 139 rushing yards, 4.0 rushing TDs

RB Jaylen Wright

2023 stats: 61 carries, 435 rushing yards, 1.0 rushing TD

WR Squirrel White

2023 stats: 26 receptions, 276 yards, 10.6 yards per reception

The Vols may not boast the No. 1 ranked scoring offense as they did a year ago, but they still have a handful of weapons to account for. Senior quarterback Joe Milton is leading the way and is liable to make defenses pay through the air and on the ground, as evidenced by his four rushing touchdowns.

Wright joins Jabari Small to form a formidable tandem in the backfield, with each running back logging 300-plus yards on the ground this season.

Defensive leaders

LB Aaron Beasley

2023 stats: 33 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, 3.0 pass deflections

DB Kamal Hadden

2023 stats: 15 total tackles, 2.0 interceptions, 6.0 pass deflections, 1.0 touchdown

The Vols knew they’d need to make a leap on defense this year if they hoped to compete with the likes of Georgia. The early signs have been promising, as they’re giving up 17.8 PPG, which ranks 23rd in the country. That’s a stark improvement from the 22.8 PPG they allowed in 2022.

Leading the way on defense is linebacker Aaron Beasley, who has a team-high 33 total tackles. Defensive lineman James Pierce Jr. leads the Vols with five sacks, while defensive back Kamal Haden leads with two interceptions, including a pick-six.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire